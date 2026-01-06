Head-To-Head Comparison: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 4 12 0 2.75

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $142.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -12.59% N/A -30.45% Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.81% 12.86% 8.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Ollie's Bargain Outlet"s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.25 -$27.42 million ($0.62) -1.96 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.27 billion 3.12 $199.76 million $3.62 31.93

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

