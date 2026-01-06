Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.71. 34,754,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,673,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a market cap of $428.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

