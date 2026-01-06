Financial Survey: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -239.69% -111.53% Canadian Solar 0.27% -5.28% -1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $40,000.00 600.42 -$9.13 million ($2.92) -1.81 Canadian Solar $5.99 billion 0.26 $36.05 million ($0.36) -65.22

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Canadian Solar 5 4 2 0 1.73

Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $19.85, indicating a potential downside of 15.46%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. It offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions; solar system kits, such as inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; power electronic products; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operates battery energy storage projects. The Recurrent Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar power and battery storage projects; and operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. It has a fleet of solar and battery energy storage plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,005 MWp and 600 MWh. It serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies, as well as utility companies or grid operators, public utilities, licensed suppliers, corporate offtakers, and commercial, industrial or government end users. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

