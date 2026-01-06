Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Director John Kozarich Sells 467 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director John Kozarich sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.58, for a total value of $88,533.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,925.32. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,680. The company has a current ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 19.34%.The business had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

