Fund L.P. Forager Sells 7,576 Shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $294,554.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,060,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,241,065.76. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 8,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $353,874.43.

On Friday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,968 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $310,194.24.

Regional Management Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,785. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

