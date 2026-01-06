Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Sells $7,522,834.88 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Altemus sold 416,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $7,522,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,026,402 shares in the company, valued at $18,557,348.16. The trade was a 28.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intuitive Machines Trading Up 2.5%
LUNR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 8,688,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,179,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 950.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 193,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 175,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,429,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 913,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.
Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.
