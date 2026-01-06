Contrasting Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) and Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and Hyperion DeFi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi $345,319.00 91.12 -$49.82 million ($4.04) -0.95

Profitability

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperion DeFi.

This table compares Humacyte and Hyperion DeFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi N/A -119.59% -68.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and Hyperion DeFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyperion DeFi 1 2 2 0 2.20

Hyperion DeFi has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than Humacyte.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi beats Humacyte on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Hyperion DeFi

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.