Financial Contrast: ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) versus Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A ODP -0.14% 12.84% 3.01%

Dividends

Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ODP pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ODP pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.46 $235.86 million N/A N/A ODP $6.53 billion 0.13 -$3.00 million ($0.35) -80.00

This table compares Kingfisher and ODP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than ODP.

Risk & Volatility

Kingfisher has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ODP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingfisher and ODP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 3 2 1 0 1.67 ODP 1 2 0 0 1.67

ODP has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given ODP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Summary

ODP beats Kingfisher on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

