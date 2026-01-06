Raymond Woo Sells 11,112 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,774.06. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond Woo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CeriBell alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $136,455.36.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $136,455.36.

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 308,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,383. The company has a market cap of $806.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CeriBell by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in CeriBell by 161.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBLL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CeriBell

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report)

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.