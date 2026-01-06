Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.30 and last traded at $109.1990. 10,990,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,925,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Newmont from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $112.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,160 shares of company stock valued at $767,206. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 399,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 79,331 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

