AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 7.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.94 and last traded at $97.49. 17,662,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 19,117,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $161,200. The trade was a 44.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $187,236 and have sold 2,354,621 shares valued at $164,348,075. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.