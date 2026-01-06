Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $252.09 and last traded at $251.7250, with a volume of 128383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price target on Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

