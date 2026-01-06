Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.7150, with a volume of 392533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

