Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.7550, with a volume of 926039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

