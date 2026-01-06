iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $695.17 and last traded at $695.1060, with a volume of 3260764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $690.79.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.62. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,812,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

