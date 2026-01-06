iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $695.17 and last traded at $695.1060, with a volume of 3260764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $690.79.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large S&P 500 ETF flows remain strong, with investors favoring core S&P vehicles (a positive for IVV as a major S&P 500 fund). Daily ETF Flows: VOO Tops The List
- Positive Sentiment: The S&P 500 posted a 16.4% gain in 2025, leaving strong momentum and a positive base for further gains in 2026 — supportive for IVV’s large-cap exposure. S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Posts 16.4% Gain in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries forecast higher levels for U.S. indices and encourage buying dips — a bullish narrative that can lift broad ETFs like IVV. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Look for Higher Levels
- Positive Sentiment: Strong technology-sector earnings and EPS growth bolster the market-cap-weighted S&P 500, benefiting IVV’s performance. A Quick Look At Q4 ’25 EPS And Revenue For S&P 500: Tech Sector EPS Grew Q3 ’25
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF industry trends show broadening investor appetite (from equities to alternatives), which keeps flows into heavyweight core ETFs but could diversify future flows across asset classes. From Bitcoin to Bonds: Examining the 2025 ETF Heavyweights
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-level outperformance (e.g., Micron leading revenue growth expectations) helps select S&P names and can lift IVV modestly, but impacts are concentrated by market-cap weight. Micron’s stock is an S&P 500 standout by this metric, as memory prices boom
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term geopolitical or military developments (noted over the weekend) can inject volatility despite the overall bullish tone — a risk that could pressure IVV on risk-off days. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Look to Rally on Monday
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.62. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
