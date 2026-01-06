iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2026

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $695.17 and last traded at $695.1060, with a volume of 3260764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $690.79.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.62. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,812,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

