Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.93 and last traded at $299.1830, with a volume of 647862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

