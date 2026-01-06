Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CEO Joel Lewis Sells 37,698 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CEO Joel Lewis sold 37,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $134,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 832,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,679.36. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Joel Lewis sold 27,731 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,428.21.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joel Lewis sold 18,571 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $77,998.20.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Joel Lewis sold 7,829 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,272.74.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Joel Lewis sold 200 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Joel Lewis sold 14,420 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $87,529.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Joel Lewis sold 1,300 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $7,813.00.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 905,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 423,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galectin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Galectin Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Galectin Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. CEO Joel Lewis Form 4

CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. CFO Jack W. Callicutt Form 4

CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Khurram Jamil Form 4

Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into Galectin on Jan. 6, which can increase legal risk and heighten short?term selling pressure. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

