Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Sells 25,732 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 25,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $100,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,968 shares in the company, valued at $109,075.20. This represents a 47.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 905,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Galectin Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Galectin Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. CEO Joel Lewis Form 4

CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. CFO Jack W. Callicutt Form 4

CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Khurram Jamil Form 4

Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into Galectin on Jan. 6, which can increase legal risk and heighten short?term selling pressure. Pomerantz Investor Alert

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

