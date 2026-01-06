Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) President Sells $18,135.00 in Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen Sieffert sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $18,135.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 80,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,629.82. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Finance of America Companies stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 192,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 183.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $29.50 price target on Finance of America Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

