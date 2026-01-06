Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Sells $58,438.80 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 13,914 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $58,438.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,540. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Galectin Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. CEO Joel Lewis Form 4

CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. CFO Jack W. Callicutt Form 4

CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Khurram Jamil Form 4

Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into Galectin on Jan. 6, which can increase legal risk and heighten short?term selling pressure. Pomerantz Investor Alert

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.