Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Sells $58,438.80 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 13,914 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $58,438.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,540. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. CEO Joel Lewis Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. CFO Jack W. Callicutt Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Khurram Jamil Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into Galectin on Jan. 6, which can increase legal risk and heighten short?term selling pressure. Pomerantz Investor Alert
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.
Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.
