Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CEO Sells 18,571 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CEO Joel Lewis sold 18,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $77,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 898,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,688.20. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joel Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Joel Lewis sold 37,698 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $134,958.84.

On Monday, January 5th, Joel Lewis sold 27,731 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,428.21.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Joel Lewis sold 7,829 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $55,272.74.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Joel Lewis sold 200 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Joel Lewis sold 14,420 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $87,529.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Joel Lewis sold 1,300 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $7,813.00.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 905,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,117. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 423,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. CEO Joel Lewis Form 4

CEO Joel Lewis sold multiple blocks of stock (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), totaling 83, (serial sales of 18,571; 27,731; 37,698 shares) at average prices around $4.20–$3.58, reducing his stake by ~4% overall — signaling significant insider liquidity. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. CFO Jack W. Callicutt Form 4

CFO Jack W. Callicutt also executed staged sales (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6), selling roughly 59, (13,914; 25,732; 20,354 shares) at avg. prices ~$4.20–$3.67, cutting his direct holdings by a large percentage — another material insider reduction. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Khurram Jamil Form 4

Director/insider Khurram Jamil sold multiple tranches (Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) totaling ~60,000+ shares across those dates at avg. prices from $4.20 to $3.65, substantially reducing his position — further insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into Galectin on Jan. 6, which can increase legal risk and heighten short?term selling pressure. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

GALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

