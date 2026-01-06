Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Eric Robert Kelleher Sells 2,409 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,850.40. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 22nd, Eric Robert Kelleher sold 127 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $11,607.80.

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,489. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Okta by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

