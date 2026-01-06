Toast (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 4,787 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $164,577.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 79,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,592.76. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 66,390 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $2,380,745.40.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $51,248.68.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 9,837,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,598,903. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,428,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,256,000 after buying an additional 3,351,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,764,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,339,000 after purchasing an additional 352,435 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Toast by 74.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,000,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,670,000 after buying an additional 6,398,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,538,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,244,000 after acquiring an additional 325,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,215,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,383 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

