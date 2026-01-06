Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 30,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,308,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,418,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,826,989.21. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $8,292,350.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $7,916,700.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $9,608,500.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $8,597,600.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $8,268,700.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $8,144,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. 7,337,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,599. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.85.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

