Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CTO Sells 181,345 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 181,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $6,755,101.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,698,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,524,638. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kris Rasmussen sold 14,252 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $530,316.92.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Kris Rasmussen sold 177,387 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $6,511,876.77.

On Monday, December 1st, Kris Rasmussen sold 18,211 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $645,579.95.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Kris Rasmussen sold 31,715 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,428,126.45.

On Monday, November 10th, Kris Rasmussen sold 272,789 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $11,858,137.83.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kris Rasmussen sold 73,738 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,959.46.

FIG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.95.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. Figma had a negative net margin of 99.32% and a negative return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,412,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Figma during the third quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Figma during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysis piece flags valuation and user-narrative divergence as shares have retreated; useful for investors assessing whether current price reflects medium-term growth assumptions. Assessing Figma (FIG) Valuation As Shares Retreat And User Narratives Diverge

Analysis piece flags valuation and user-narrative divergence as shares have retreated; useful for investors assessing whether current price reflects medium-term growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: General-interest tutorial coverage (not material to fundamentals) — minimal direct impact on stock price but indicates ongoing user engagement in the design community. Figma tutorial: Easy scrollbar animation step by step

General-interest tutorial coverage (not material to fundamentals) — minimal direct impact on stock price but indicates ongoing user engagement in the design community. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital sharply cut its price target from $65 to $38, signaling reduced analyst conviction and likely pressuring sentiment among growth-focused investors. Figma price target lowered to $38 from $65 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital sharply cut its price target from $65 to $38, signaling reduced analyst conviction and likely pressuring sentiment among growth-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives disclosed stock sales (CTO Kris Rasmussen sold ~181,345 shares for ~$6.76M; CFO Praveer Melwani, GC Brendan Mulligan, CRO Shaunt Voskanian, and CAO Tyler Herb also reported smaller sales). Large insider selling can be read as a liquidity/diversification move but often raises near?term concern among investors about insider conviction. SEC filings available for review. CTO Form 4 (SEC)

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

