Jennifer Fremont Simons Sells 29,155 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $768,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,264.40. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. 902,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,393. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 255.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
