Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CAO Tamara Schulz Sells 4,438 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CAO Tamara Schulz sold 4,438 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $378,073.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,424.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE CRCL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. 7,408,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,926. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Baird R W raised Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Circle Internet Group from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

