Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Subir Dutt Sells 3,929 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Subir Dutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Subir Dutt sold 2,075 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $124,500.00.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 753,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XMTR. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

