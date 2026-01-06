Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $34,339,750.00 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,373.59, for a total transaction of $34,339,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,205,747.22. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.0%

TDG stock traded up $13.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,381.45. 463,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,137. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,318.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,375.94.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,596.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

