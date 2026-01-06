Celia Karam Sells 2,064 Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Celia Karam sold 2,064 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $504,338.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,996,492.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 1st, Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40.

NYSE COF traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $264.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

