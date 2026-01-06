Ashim Gupta Sells 67,468 Shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Thursday, October 9th, Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72.

UiPath Stock Up 8.0%

NYSE PATH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 29,872,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,325,168. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

Key Stores Impacting UiPath

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UiPath by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.