Ashim Gupta Sells 67,468 Shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 9th, Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72.
UiPath Stock Up 8.0%
NYSE PATH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 29,872,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,325,168. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.
Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple industry roundup pieces list PATH among attractive robotics/AI names for 2026, reinforcing sector tailwinds and investor interest in UiPath’s AI automation exposure. Top Robotics Stocks That Could Drive Impressive Returns in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlights PATH among small-/mid?cap AI picks that could outperform in 2026, supporting momentum trade interest in the name. Buy These 5 Small and Mid-Sized AI Stocks for Stellar Returns in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Product relevance: coverage on how UiPath’s agentic AI is being tested in regulated industries highlights tangible enterprise use cases that could support longer?term revenue growth. Evergen and UiPath show how agentic AI tests process discipline in regulated industries
- Positive Sentiment: Investor access: UiPath CFO/COO Ashim Gupta will speak at the Needham Growth Conference on Jan 13 — a forum that can refresh investor visibility into guidance and execution. UiPath to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative/idea pieces are evaluating PATH against peers (e.g., Adeia), which may attract research?driven flows but don’t change fundamentals. Which Is a Better Investment, Adeia Inc. or UiPath Inc. Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical commentary is weighing whether PATH’s recent weakness makes the shares attractively priced — useful for value/contrarian buyers but not a catalyst on its own. Is UiPath (PATH) Pricing Look Interesting After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares on Jan 5 (part of a series of recent sales), which investors may view as a near?term negative signal for sentiment even though his remaining stake is large. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $707,850.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: RBC trimmed its price target from $19 to $17, signaling some analyst caution on valuation/near?term upside and adding downward pressure. UiPath price target lowered to $17 from $19 at RBC Capital
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UiPath by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.
