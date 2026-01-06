Head-To-Head Comparison: Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) vs. 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) and Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 361 Degrees International and Hennes & Mauritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hennes & Mauritz 0 6 0 1 2.29

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz 4.80% 26.34% 6.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Hennes & Mauritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 361 Degrees International and Hennes & Mauritz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 361 Degrees International $1.40 billion 1.10 $159.77 million N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion 1.26 $1.11 billion $0.14 28.29

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Risk & Volatility

361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz beats 361 Degrees International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. It also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. The company operated a network of stores under the 361º core brand name. It also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

