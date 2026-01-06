Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Trading Down 13% – What’s Next?

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 233,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 388,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 13.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$128.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

