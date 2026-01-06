Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.67. 449,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 804,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Personalis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $823.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Personalis

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $266,211.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,889.14. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.