First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 695,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 332,958 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $41.96.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.