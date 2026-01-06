First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 695,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 332,958 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $41.96.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
