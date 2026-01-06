Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $79.8850, with a volume of 307737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

