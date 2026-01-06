SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 382,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 645% from the previous session’s volume of 51,360 shares.The stock last traded at $44.0950 and had previously closed at $44.25.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $500.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 210,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 129,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 228,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, VestGen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

