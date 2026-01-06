iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $378.88 and last traded at $378.8410, with a volume of 621440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $412,262,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,739,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,852,000 after purchasing an additional 805,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,105,000 after purchasing an additional 616,717 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

