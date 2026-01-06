Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 31,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 19,523 call options.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CAT traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $621.59. 1,813,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,373. The company has a market cap of $290.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $627.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $39,758,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

