Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 136354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Royce Otc Micro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Royce Otc Micro

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 596,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,430.02. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 832,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106,092 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the second quarter worth $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 492,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 108,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 114,526 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Otc Micro

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

