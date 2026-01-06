Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.2950, with a volume of 9318403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,355 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,294,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,779,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,438,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,009,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,754,000 after purchasing an additional 199,289 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

