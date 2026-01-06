Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.2930, with a volume of 299527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 753.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

