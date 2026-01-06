American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.3550. Approximately 4,972,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,131,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, American Battery Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $580.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative net margin of 902.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.93%.

In other news, COO Steven Wu sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,948.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 286,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,255.80. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Jolcover sold 17,500 shares of American Battery Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,125.12. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Battery Technology by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) is a U.S.-based company focused on developing domestic supply chain solutions for critical battery metals. The company’s core activities span from exploration and extraction of lithium resources to the design and operation of recycling facilities targeted at end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. By integrating upstream resource development with downstream recycling, ABAT aims to create a closed-loop system that bolsters North American battery manufacturing.

On the resource side, American Battery Technology holds lithium claystone claims in Nevada’s Clayton Valley and is advancing a pilot direct-extraction facility designed to recover lithium and other valuable metals from brines.

