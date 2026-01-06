Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362 shares.The stock last traded at $48.9350 and had previously closed at $47.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLMAF

Halma Trading Up 2.1%

Halma Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.