VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,450,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,539% from the previous session’s volume of 88,505 shares.The stock last traded at $21.9750 and had previously closed at $22.00.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1634 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 332.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,731,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859,443 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 31,968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,630 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,658,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,970,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,655,000 after buying an additional 687,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 836,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 524,257 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

