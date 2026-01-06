VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,450,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,539% from the previous session’s volume of 88,505 shares.The stock last traded at $21.9750 and had previously closed at $22.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1634 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
