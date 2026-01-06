Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.96 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 68366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.86.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.47.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

The investment objectives of the Fund are to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize Net Asset Value, while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio, primarily through acquiring, investing, holding, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with or in equity and debt securities of corporations, partnerships, or other issuers and such other investments as the Manager may determine in its sole discretion from time to time. The investment objectives set forth above may be achieved through direct acquisitions, investments or, at the election of the Manager, through exchange offers completed by the Fund from time to time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.