OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.5340, with a volume of 14223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank cut OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on OMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded OMV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.01.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OMV AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

