Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.63 and last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 8563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

