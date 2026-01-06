Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $267.07 and last traded at $267.0650, with a volume of 234556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

