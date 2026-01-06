Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.76 and last traded at C$23.76, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.53.
Callidus Capital Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72.
About Callidus Capital
The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.
